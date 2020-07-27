Crowley man charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Dugar was an officer with the Crowley Police Department. This is not the case.

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man was charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and booked into the Acadia Parish jail after an investigation.

Melvin Emile Dugar, 21, is being accused of having sexual relations with an underage female victim, according to a press release from the department. A report was made to the department’s Patrol Division on Wednesday, July 22.

Dugar was arrested on Thursday, July 23 after an investigation. Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said after the arrest was made, an additional victim was identified.

Dugar was being held on a $125,000 bond.