Crowley Police identify suspect in double shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people on East Lawson Street Friday morning.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said multiple children were in the area when shots rang out in the 500 block of East Lawson Street.

Officers found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Sven Rochon, fled the area after the shooting in a silver, four door sedan, Broussard said.

Rochon is considered armed and dangerous and police ask that you do not approach.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined.