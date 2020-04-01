Crowley PD searching for armed robbery suspect

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating an armed robbery and need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

According to officials, the robbery happened on March 27 around 6:30pm at a gas station on the 1700 block of N. Parkerson Ave.

Police say when the suspect entered the business, he pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the cashier.





The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build and medium length black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with red writing and a red bandana covering his face. Police say he ran off after the robbery heading east with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you are able to identify this suspect you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip line at 789-TIPS or download their app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.