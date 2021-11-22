Crowley PD: Man who hit two women in face with shovel, dies while in police custody

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police say a man died while in police custody over the weekend after he had been arrested in connection with an domestic incident outside a home on Avenue A.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers responded to the 900 block of Avenue A around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

On scene, he said, officers determined that a male suspect had been repeatedly hitting two women in the face with a shovel.

He said police were able to detain the suspect and then place him on the ground while officers rushed to offer aid to both women who had visible injuries.

While waiting for emergency aid to arrive, Broussard said, officers noticed that the suspect was not making any movements and was unresponsive.

“When they checked for a pulse, there wasn’t any and he died right there,” Broussard said.

So far, he has not been identified and his cause of death is unknown.

“We don’t know if he was under the influence of a narcotic or something else, but his irrational behavior prior to his death is of concern,” Broussard said.

Both women were transported to local hospitals for treatment and as of Monday, both are expected to make full recoveries, Broussard said.