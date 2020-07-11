Crowley officials taking precautions after Recreation Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said the city’s employees are taking extra precautions after a part-time employee in the Recreation Department tested positive for COVID-19.

“Upon learning of the positive test results, Recreation Director Peter Kirsch and I immediately contacted the Louisiana Office of Public Health to guide us through the process for handling such a situation,” said Monceaux in a press release.

According to recommendations from the La. Office of Public Health, two persons who were in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient. Those two have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

“During the pandemic, all Recreation Department employees will wear masks at all times and practice social distancing,” said Monceaux. “We strongly urge our visitors to continue to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing. We remind the public that seating in the grandstands is limited according to social distancing requirements.”

Those who attend Recreation Department events are urged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out along the fences, the mayor said.

For additional information, call Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824.