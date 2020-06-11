Crowley official responds to issues at city’s animal shelter

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A Facebook post on Wednesday about the Crowley Animal Shelter created a firestorm on social media.

Friends of Pound Pets in Acadia, Louisiana, posted:

” Yesterday, we received a call to let us know that dogs will now be euthanized when their 10-day hold is up. What?! Why?! The answer, because they’re spending too much on dog food. “

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux says the timeline is based on city ordinance which states:

“Animals not claimed by the owners within 10 days shall be humanely destroyed, or disposed of to any person paying all fees and charge.” s

The shelter’s policy is written in similar language but leaves room for interpretation.

The mayor is exploring options and the shelter has enough dog food to last through August unless they reach capacity.

They will accept food donations. Click here for contact information.

Right now, all the dogs except two that were deemed aggressive have been pulled.

Four of them are being cared for at Haseya’s New Beginnings in Rayne.