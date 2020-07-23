Crowley mayor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux announced via press release today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His entire press release is as follows:

After being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, I decided to quarantine myself at home and was tested. The results came back today, and I tested positive for COVID-19. I will maintain my isolation and continue to conduct city business while recuperating from home. I want to reassure the citizens of Crowley that the city remains in capable hands, and we are well-managed and equipped to deal with any problems or emergencies that arise. In the event there is a need for the mayor pro-tem, Alderman-at-Large Steven Premeaux, to stand as my representative at a meeting or city function I am unable to attend, he is ready to assume the responsibility. It is my hope that I will have a speedy recovery and be able to return to work after the isolation period is over and my symptoms have improved.

Please remember that City Hall is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice. If you have business with the city, you may contact City Hall via telephone, fax, email and U.S. mail. During business hours, a temporary mailbox is paced near the front doors of City Hall for citizens who prefer to hand-deliver correspondence; it is regularly checked by my staff.

I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to assure the safety and well-being of our community. Please wear a mask when out in public and remember to social distance and stay six feet apart from those you meet.”

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux.