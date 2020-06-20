Crowley man turns self in on attempted second-degree murder charge

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning (June 18) where a man was shot once in the 1500 block of West Hutchinson St.

Shedrick Robinson of Crowley was identified as the shooter, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. He turned himself in to police on Friday morning. He has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to Broussard.

The investigation is still ongoing.