Crowley man arrested on forcible rape, false imprisonment charges

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man ended up behind bars after a domestic abuse battery call revealed an alleged rape.

Gregory James Girouard, Jr., 32, was being held without bond as of press time on charges of forcible rape, false imprisonment while armed and domestic abuse battery on a live-in partner of three years.

Crowley Police responded to a call in the 800 block of S. Parkerson Ave., where they found a 26-year-old woman attempting to get some belongings out of the residence she shared with Girouard.

As the interview with the victim progressed, she said Girouard had choked her the night before and pulled a gun on her. She had also recorded a portion of a verbal argument that turned physical. Girouard allegedly put a gun to the victim’s head and kept her from leaving. She also described a previous encounter that had ended in a rape while Girouard kept his hands around the victim’s throat.

“Evidence and injury reports from the hospital constituted enough probable cause for Detectives to issue warrants on the suspect,” said Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard in a press release.

The suspect was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.