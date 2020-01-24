Live Now
Crowley faces uptick in illegal drug and violent crime, police say

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- FBI statistics show the city of Crowley ranks in the top 10 for the most dangerous cities in Louisiana for 2020. 


Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says drug and violent criminal activity has increased in the city from past years with an influx of activity after residents moved west after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.


“If it is the subjects who have migrated west, you’re talking a smarter criminal who is used to criminal activity,” said Chief Broussard. “They’re used to also evading the police.”

According to a recent article from Onlyinyourstate.com, Crowley ranks the third most dangerous city in Louisiana for violent crimes. The article also states property crime ranks Crowley as the eighth most dangerous city in the state. That’s all according to crime statistics from 2018.

“We had three classified as homicides this past year. Only one (homicide) we’re still investigating. One (homicide) was an attempted, and the third one, we made an arrest on,” Chief Broussard added. “Would I like to see no homicides? Absolutely. But the realistic part is that sometimes this may happen with a generation who doesn’t value life.”

News 10 asked, “In the past years, would you say violent crime has increased?”

Chief Broussard replied, “It has. I will say that. It’s increased, but it kind of fluctuates. We’ve been very blessed in the city, and of course, I credit the community for that.”

Chief Broussard said the department has seen an increase in illegal drug activity in the city.

“What once was simple marijuana and maybe crack cocaine has now moved into meth and things such as that so we’ve seen a change in the type of drugs used,” said Chief Broussard. “A lot of people can’t get access to pills anymore.”

Chief Broussard said his department is stepping up patrol around the city.

