Crowley City Hall to reopen with limited access starting Sept. 14

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that Crowley’s City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14 as Louisiana moves into Phase 3 of its reopening plans from COVID-19.

The reopening of City Hall will be with limited access, and citizens must still adhere to any and all Phase 3 mandates regarding occupancy, social distancing and wearing face coverings.

City Hall hours will be 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, hours will be 8 a.m. to noon.

“With excitement and enthusiasm, we look forward to serving our citizens, but it is still important for us to observe the highest standards of safety for our staff and citizens,” said Monceaux.

Citizens are still encouraged to use online resources, telephone, email and fax, as needed.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Crowley for being very cooperative and patient during the various phases of re-opening our city and state,” said the mayor. “Please continue to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.”

For more information, call City Hall at (337) 783-0824.