Crowley City Council members conflicted over mayor’s proposed budget

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The Crowley City Council has until the end of August to adopt a budget, otherwise, the city will have to operate at 50 percent of the current budget.

Mayor Tim Monceaux is now issuing a warning, saying if the budget isn’t adopted, city workers may be furloughed.

However, some council members want the mayor to sit down and re-examine certain areas with department heads. One councilman says he doesn’t feel as though the mayor has put the time into making the budget and handed the job off to someone else.

“We just felt like he needed the proper amount of time to work on the budget because it’s such an important aspect of our town,” councilwoman Kim Stringfellow said.

Another councilman says the budget needs to be passed before the city could get into financial trouble.

“Some are going to say that’s a scare tactic. No, it’s just reality. If you get scared by it, well then you should show signs of willingness to work and at least get the process going,” said Jeffery Cavell.

The council has attempted to move forward in the budget process by opening up the budget to public discussion.

However, the vote to move forward was struck down twice, on the 12th and 19th, in a 2-6 vote. Cavell was in the minority vote and Stringfellow was in the majority vote.

Both sides agree the budget should have been given to them sooner, rather than on Aug. 5. However, the mayor recently just returned to his duties after a fight with COVID-19. Yet, the budget is generally given to the council in May according to the council members.