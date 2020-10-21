Crowley city budget passes following explosive meeting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) A special council meeting in Crowley Tuesday night turned explosive with the police chief having to step intervene.

Plus a group of protesters showing up as city leaders voted to pass a budget for the fourth time.

News Ten’s Jiovanni Lieggi was at the meeting and has the details on what happened.

Here in Crowley another attempt at passing the city budget, and yet again it was another explosive meeting both between council members and an outside group.

The heated city council meeting began with an argument following talks of bringing in a CPA.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard having to step in to break up two alderman who exchange words and threats.

The other event a group of protesters chanting.

“Say his name, TJ! Say his name, TJ! His mother hasn’t heard from him for three days- Say his name, he was brutalized by the Acadia Parish Police Department, Say his name!”

Yet the main concern of this meeting, just attempting to pass a budget for the fourth time.

“An order to adopt and finalize the revenues and expenditures for the city of Crowley beginning September 2020 and ending August 2021,” Mayor Tim Monceaux said.

They just needed the vote and it took under a minute for a vote to be taken, and the meeting quickly adjourned with the lights being turned off and the chants echoing through the halls.

Now the city budget did pass, meaning the city can now operate under this years budget rather than half of last years.