Crowley church vandalized for second time — sixth case in city overall

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Vandals have struck a Crowley church for the sixth time in the last several weeks, according to Crowley Police. This time, they returned to a church that had been previously hit.

The glass windows at the First Lutheran Church’s education center were shattered this time, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. As in the other previous five vandalisms, it appears that the perpetrator used either a brick or a piece of concrete to shatter the church’s windows.

“We’re still not ruling out a potential hate crime here, nor will we until we learn something new,” Broussard told KLFY. Hate crimes against churches are under federal jurisdiction and come with very stiff penalties. The vandalism has mostly hit predominantly African-American neighborhoods.

At this point, Broussard said detectives aren’t ruling out multiple suspects. “This may not be the same person every time,” he said.

Broussard added that he hates the thought of churches needing security cameras, but said ultimately, it may be what’s needed to keep properties safe.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234 .