Police: Crowley church targeted again by vandals, FBI joins investigation

Jerusalem Baptist Church was previous targeted by vandals on Dec. 11.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crowley Police at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A local man church has again been vandalized, this time on Christmas Eve, police said.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Crowley Police officers were called to Jerusalem Baptist Church in reference in vandalism.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said investigators spoke with one of the deacons of the church who said he passed in front of the church and saw the glass door broken by allegedly two bricks, which were found nearby.


The Crowley Police Department is working with State Police and regional branch of the FBI on these church vandalism investigations, which now total nine cases.

At this time, no arrests have been made in this case. Chief

Broussard released the following message to the alleged suspects:

To have the audacity to damage a church this close to the celebration of Jesus’ birth is about the lowest thing a person could do. These vandals have assured our police department and the public that they absolutely have no regard for anything.

They definitely were not raised with the manners and respect that many of us were. They are the lowest of the low to continue doing this to houses of worship.

Although I concur with the ministers of these churches that I pray for the salvation of these people’s souls, I also recognize that God is a God of Justice and demands Justice, especially when it deals with His house. And Justice to the fullest extent is exactly what we want to make sure happens to the vandals.”


