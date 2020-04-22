Crowley begins to lift restrictions for businesses and city parks

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The city of Crowley is beginning to lift restrictions.

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said he “will begin to personally visit those businesses which would fall under Section C of the governor’s stay-at-home order.”

Monceaux adds he wants them to reopen or continue operations, but to do so following the guidelines.

Under Section C, businesses that were deemed to be in the “gray area” may continue operations as long as the following rules are implemented.

A. Limited to only essential employees.

B. Minimal contact with the public while maintaining proper social distancing.

C. No more than 10 people in such businesses, including employees.

The mayor also said he is lifting the restrictions on all city parks and they will reopened to the public.

He added that visitors to the park should remember to practice social distancing of six feet, do not gather in groups of 10 or more and wear a mask when out in public.