Crowley anticipates debris removal to start Thursday or Friday

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that debris removal from Hurricane Laura will be delayed by a few days as the parish, city, and FEMA continue to work out details for disposal and reimbursement.

Crews are expected to begin work Thursday or Friday, which gives residents a little extra time to gather and sort their debris for pickup. Debris must be in three separate piles:

Construction debris: building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing

Vegetative debris: tree branches, leaves, logs

White Goods: refrigerators, washer and dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers

If the items are combined in a single pile it will NOT be picked up, according to Monceaux.

“We are asking all citizens to place debris on the city right-of-way by the morning of Thursday, Sept. 3,” said the mayor. “The trucks will begin removing debris by area and will be in the City of Crowley for approximately four days. These contractors legally cannot pick up any debris on private property. Be mindful of any downed powerlines and placing debris on corners resulting in a block(ed) view of traffic.”

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824.