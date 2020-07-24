Criminal charges against Cajun Cannabis owner dropped more than a year after his arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Prosecutors have dismissed charges against Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung, according to court records.

DeYoung was charged with drug and weapons charges in January after Lafayette Parish deputies arrested him following a raid of his business and car in April 2019. A motion to dismiss the charges was approved Monday, court records show.

The dismissed charges stem from two separate cases and include one felony count of distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon in the presence of a CDS and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

DeYoung was arrested less than a week after he opened Cajun Cannabis, a hemp-centric store and cafe, in April 2019 before CBD was legal in Louisiana. CBD containing less than 0.3% THC became legal in the state in June 2019.