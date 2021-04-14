Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish asks for help finding thieves

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help finding information on stolen military plaques from graves across cemeteries in Acadia Parish, according to a press release from their office.

Since March, six plaques were stolen from Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley and two were stolen from St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne. The value of each of these is $1,500.

The Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information regarding these crimes contact them through the tips line at 789-TIPS or download their P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.