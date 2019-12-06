Crime Stoppers: looking for suspect who is ‘armed and has mental issues’

The Washington Police Department has an outstanding warrant for Gordon Tatman.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers put out information on Tatman saying he is wanted for five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and they’re offering a reward for his capture.

Officials say he is considered armed and has mental issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 948-TIPS or send in a tip online.

All calls are anonymous and according to Crime Stoppers, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.