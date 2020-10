LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Scott Fire officials responded to a camper fire Saturday in the 100 block of St. Paul Avenue.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said it happened around 12:49 p.m. when a neighbor noticed the camper, engulfed in flames.

He said the neighbor hooked the camper to his truck, and pulled it away to an open field.

Sonnier said an investigation has revealed that the fire most likely began as a result of a short in the

refrigerator.

There were no injuries reported.