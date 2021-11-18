UPDATE: Lafayette firefighter injured in house fire

UPDATE: A Lafayette firefighter was injured in a house fire Thursday night on Verot School Road.

According to the Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan, the fire happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2400 block near Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

It took over an hour to get the fire extinguished, Trahan said.

The occupants inside the home were able to escape, he said.

He confirmed that one of the department’s firefighters was injured while fighting the fire and was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, a cause has not been determined, he said.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department is on scene of a house fire tonight on Verot School Road.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews were called just after 7 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Verot School Road in reference to a house fire.

As of 8:35 p.m. Trahan said firefighters were still fighting the fire.

There is no additional information at this time.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.

We hope to have more details shortly.