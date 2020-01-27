Credit card skimmers discovered at two Iberia Parish gas stations

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said malfunctioning fuel pumps at two local gas stations were discovered to have credit card skimmers attached to them.

Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn said motorists who fueled up at these stations should keep a close eye on their credit card and/or debit card balances. The two gas stations affected were located at the corner of La. 182 and Darnall Road and at La. 86 and Emile Verret Road.

Raborn said officials found a total of eight skimmers at those locations.

“The fuel pumps were believed to have been opened sometime during the weekend and the credit card skimmer were plugged in line to capture the user’s card information,” said Raborn in a press release.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.