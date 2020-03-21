Crawfish industry takes big hit during COVID-19 outbreak

1  of  2
Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) — The COVID-19 outbreak is not only affecting crawfish prices. It’s also affecting crawfish farmers.

“This is absolutely the worst time that any pandemic could hit us in the crawfish industry,” Scott Broussard, owner of Acadia Crawfish Company, said.

That’s because it’s the peak of crawfish season.

“Normally the price would have dropped maybe 20 or 25 cents. We saw a 75-cent drop in price,” Broussard said.

Broussard says the coronavirus has eliminated 50% of their customers, and they have so much crawfish, they can’t sell it all.

Acadia Crawfish is now having to limit the amount of crawfish their fisherman can bring in.

“There are times when we buy 3,000 or 4,000 sacks a day, and on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we have to buy 300 or 400. It’s a hard hit,” Broussard added.

He says last week, they were selling their crawfish for up to three dollars per pound, but now the prices for crawfish are as low as 90 cents.

“This is the only time we have. We have about four months a year that we make money in crawfish, and the coronavirus, the peak of it, is at the peak of crawfish season,” Broussard told News Ten. “It’s going to impact this industry very, very bad.”

