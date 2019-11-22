Crash victim, first responders, medical team reunited

Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It was an emotional night at Lafayette General Foundation’s 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes Awards Gala. This year’s awards spotlight a team effort to save a woman who was involved in a terrible accident on the interstate, when a crane fell on her car.

The patient who was in the crash, Fay Harris, was reunited with the first responders and medical team, who rescued her. The accident happened in September 2018, when Harris was driving through a construction zone on I-10. She suffered internal bleeding and two broken legs. Harris was in the hospital for 17 days, and had 5 surgeries.

Thursday night, she was reunited with all 40 people who were involved in her rescue, treatment, and recovery, from first responders to medical staff. The group was honored as this year’s “Healthcare Heroes.”

“I wanted to thank every one of them, by name if I could, who was instrumental in my care,” said Harris. “To have all of these people up there and know they were a part of that is very touching. I’m very touched.”

Lafayette General is a Level Two trauma center. That means trauma patients can be treated here in Acadiana, and not be sent to New Orleans or Baton Rouge.

