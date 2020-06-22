Crash in Evangeline Parish kills one woman

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A crash Sunday evening in Evangeline Parish killed a Pollock woman.

22-year old Destiny Ates died in the crash that happened on Interstate 49. Ates was a passenger in a vehicle that ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver and a baby were also in the car and received injuries.

A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed the driver, Donald Ates Jr. was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer southbound on I-49. Police say his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. After impact, the Explorer began to overturn in the median.

The crash remains under investigation.