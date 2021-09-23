CPSO searching for escaped Department of Corrections inmate; 2 were arrested for helping him escape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a Department of Corrections inmate who was being housed at the Southwest Transitional Work Program and escaped. They also arrested two people for aiding in his escape.

At approximately 6 p.m on Monday, Sept. 20, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were advised that a Department of Corrections inmate, Desmond D. Louis, 20, who was being housed at the Southwest Transitional Work Program, had walked off his job, located at a local restaurant in Lake Charles.

Detectives have been continuously searching for Louis and last night, September 22, at approximately 9 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received information revealing Louis was live on social media.

Detectives began viewing the social media feed and observed that Louis was traveling as a passenger in a car on Highway 171. CPSO detectives began searching for him on Highway 171 and pulled onto the shoulder in an attempt to locate Louis.

A fully marked CPSO patrol unit observed what he believed to be the car Louis was in traveling on Highway 171 near Cobb Circle in Moss Bluff. The deputy activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver, later learned to be a 16-year-old juvenile, pulled over in front of the detective’s unit. CPSO detectives exited the vehicle, at which time Louis began shooting at detectives, who fired back.

According to CPSO, the car fled the scene and led officers in a pursuit. The driver ultimately pulled over near Jillian Drive in Beauregard Parish. It was learned Louis fled the car prior to the driver stopping.

Two passengers in the car, Keasia J. Wilfred, 19, Lake Charles, who is the owner of the car, and Dannirriah Louis, 19, Lake Charles, were arrested and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.



Left: Keasia Wilfred. Right: Dannirriah Louis

They are both charged with 2 counts of principal to attempted 1st-degree murder; and accessory after the fact to simple escape. Their bonds are still pending.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate Louis, who was last seen wearing no shirt and orange basketball shorts. He should be considered armed and dangerous so please do not approach him.

If anyone sees Louis or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605, or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222. Detectives are also asking anyone who may have home surveillance in the areas to please review their footage and report any suspicious activity.

Louis was convicted of illegal use of a dangerous weapon in January 2020. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a weapon in April 2020.

CPSO Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case. Assisting is the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department, and the Lake Charles Police Department.

No one was injured in the gunfire.