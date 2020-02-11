CPSO: $7K worth of tools stolen from business, deputies searching for suspects

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY)– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men, they say, are wanted for a burglary and theft.

Authorities say deputies were notified of the crime at a business on North Beglis Parkway in Sulphur on Feb 2.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned that earlier the same morning, around 4:00 a.m. two men gained access into the business by shattering the front door.

Video surveillance footage from the business shows the men stealing about $7,000 worth of tools and generators and load it into the trunk of a car.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft or can identify the suspects or car seen in the pictures, contact CPSO at 491-3605.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.