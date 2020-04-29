COVID convalescent plasma needed to help treat COVID-19 patients

1  of  2
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Darwin Shaw’s wife is currently in a local hospital awaiting a plasma donation.

She has been hospitalized for over a week with COVID-19.

Shaw says, “It could potentially save her life. It will definitely make her recovery easier because she will get the antibodies, she needs to fight the virus.”

As COVID-19 continues to spread, doctors have discovered another approach to help treat some patients.

Patients who have recovered from Coronavirus may be able to help.

Director of Laboratory Services with Opelousas General, Jerry Besson, says, “You have to have a positive PCR test, then you have to have been convalescent for 14 days with a negative result or convalescent for 28 days without a test.”

COVID convalescent plasma exist in a person who has had the virus and recovered.

The plasma is the liquid part of the blood that is collected from donors.

Besson explains, “People that have come in contact with the virus eventually your body will make antibodies. Those antibodies would be present in the convalescent plasma. When that plasma is given to the patient those antibodies can attack the illness and prevent it from spreading.”

Doctors tell Shaw one donation can help treat multiple patients fighting the virus.

“It is a promising therapy that helps people. One person donating can help three to four people,” Shaw adds.  

For more information about donation, click here. http://www.lifeshare.org/faqs or call 337-943-7180

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

