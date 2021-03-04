COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking appointments in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center at, 8762 Highway 182 in Opelousas, is offering appointment-only COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday from 1:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
To make an appointment, call (337) 678-9000.
Vaccination available is for those in the current eligibility group:
- Persons 65 years of age or older
- Dialysis patients
- Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking, Type 2 diabetes
- All pregnant persons regardless of age
- Teachers and support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
- Frontline healthcare workers
- Recipients of home and community-based waiver services
- Professional home care workers
- Law Enforcement and other first responders
- Election workers assigned to work March/April election. Must carry a letter stating that they were selected to work election.