COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking appointments in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center at, 8762 Highway 182 in Opelousas, is offering appointment-only COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday from 1:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (337) 678-9000.

Vaccination available is for those in the current eligibility group: