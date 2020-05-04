COVID-19 testing sites to open soon in St. Mary Parish

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems […]

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Several new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are set to open this week in St. Mary Parish.

On Monday, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff announced the different testing site locations throughout the parish.

He said each location will have 50 test kits available.

The initial dates, times and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, May 6 at 8 a.m. till noon at Franklin Senior High School

Thursday, May 7 at 8 a.m. till noon at West St. Mary Civic Center

Friday, May 8 at 8 a.m. till noon at Patterson Junior High School

Monday, May 11 at 8 a.m. till noon at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium

Tuesday, May 12 at 8 a.m. till noon at Amelia Recreation Center

The mobile test stations for St. Mary Parish will be available for several weeks with additional testing times and dates to be announced on a future date, Hanagriff said.