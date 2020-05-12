COVID-19 testing site established in New Iberia Walmart location

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- There is a New Iberia drive-thru testing site available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Walmart Supercenter, East Admiral Doyle Drive, will be a testing location starting Friday, May 15. It will be open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition, the site is also available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

“We know they are on the frontlines of this pandemic and may be exposed to COVID-19 while keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are grateful and humbled by their efforts during this

unprecedented time,” a spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement Monday.

Follow the document below for information regarding the testing site and how to schedule an appointment:



