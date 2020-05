ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Due to expected inclement weather conditions, COVID-19 testing in St. Mary Parish has been cancelled at testing sites on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15.

The drive-thru testing was scheduled to take place Thursday at the W. St. Mary Civic Center and Friday at Patterson Junior High School.

Officials say the cancellations are under the advice of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.