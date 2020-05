LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Northside Community Health Center will be providing free COVID-19 testing at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, in Lafayette.

Testing will begin at 1 p.m.

There is no criteria for testing. Anyone can be tested, officials said.

Please bring proof of insurance, but it is not required. No one will be billed or turned away. Please bring an I.D.

Please call 311 for additional information.