COVID-19 curfew extended in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish has extended its parish-wide adult and juvenile curfew until April 30 to coincide with the state’s Stay at Home Order as part of the response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

The curfew hours in the parish and parish municipalities is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

The city of Opelousas has a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his Stay at Home order until April 30, as Louisiana works to slow the spread of COVID-19, which extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings.

On Wednesday, April 8, the number of reported cases in St. Landry Parish reached 86, with four deaths connected with COVID-19.

All pedestrian and vehicular movement is prohibited during curfew hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, and hospital services. Only employees working for companies or businesses listed as essential in Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order will be allowed to travel during curfew hours.