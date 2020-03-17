Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana announces 14-day suspension of operations

The following is a press release from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

ELTON, La. (KLFY) The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana has been following coverage of the spread of COVID-19 as reported by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local public heath agencies.

The health and safety of Coushatta guests, associates, Tribal members, and the local community are of paramount importance to us.

On March 16, 2020, amid rising national concerns over COVID-19, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana elected to voluntarily suspend operations at the Coushatta Casino Resort effective as of 11:59 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, for a period of 14 days.

The temporary suspension of operations applies to all Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana casino and hotel venues including the Grand Hotel, Seven Clans Hotel, Red Shoes RV Park & Chalets, Koasati Pines Golf Course, and the Pavilion at Coushatta. Feather Fuel will remain open with limited functions.

Throughout this closure, the Coushatta Tribe will provide updates as needed, and will notify the public should it decide to open sooner than expected or extend the closure beyond the anticipated deadline.

We will continue to monitor information relating to COVID-19 and its spread and containment as it becomes available through federal, state and local entities and organizations. We are committed to doing what we can to safeguard the community’s health and safety.