Court to hear arguments over creation of special taxing districts in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The City of Lafayette will head to court in the coming months to respond to a lawsuit filed against the creation of five new taxing districts.

A civil court clerk confirmed the court hearing for May 11, 2020 in the 15th Judicial District Court.

The court clerk says the hearing is not yet on the docket but it has not been scheduled.

The mayor president sought to have the tax districts repealed for Tuesday’s council meeting but the city council chair won’t allow it.

Lewis says it’s a legal matter. Back in December, a group filed a lawsuit claiming the public wasn’t given appropriate notice of the tax districts.

Tuesday, a civil court clerk confirms a court hearing is scheduled for May just as councilman Lewis stated.

“We are in litigation. It should be handled in the court. Our city attorney again is saying that his position that this mayor president can not repeal these ordinances that he would be like to put on the agenda. That’s my stance and I don’t want the city to get sued again,” Lewis stated.



The one recourse Guillory might have is through the courts. Other than that the five tax districts are set, defined, and approved for a 1% additional sales tax to be levied for economic growth within the designated areas. Lewis says he spoke with the mayor-president.



“He understood my reasons and he made his comments which is fine. I understand that. Him and I have a good relationship and I think we will move forward. It’s not about getting even with one another; it’s about what’s best for the city,” the city councilman explained.