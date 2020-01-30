Court date set for Sheriff Mark Garber, LCG in dispute over jail operations cost

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Sheriff Mark Garber is asking that specific scandalous language be changed in a counter civil claim filed against him by the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

It’s an ongoing dispute over who pays what amount for the operation of the parish jail and housing parish inmates.

The petition by Garber’s attorneys was filed in 15th Judicial District Court. Garber says the language in former mayor president Joel Robideaux’s countersuit mounts a personal attack.

The sheriff sued LCG after his office was denied money last year to help pay for 35 staff positions at the jail.

Garber petitioned the court to figure out how much the parish should be responsible for when it comes to jail operations.

Robideaux fired back with a countersuit claiming Garber of “double-dipping” by accepting much more money from the state to house non-parish inmates and parish money to house parish inmates.

Garber’s attorney says Robideaux’s court response simple ignores the issue of money. Instead, he says it makes “scurrilous” or scandalous allegations against the sheriff.

The motion filed by Garber’s attorney wants specific phrases struck from the record alleging “it serves no purpose except as a parting shot from the former administration.”

The judge has ordered the defendants, Lafayette Parish and LCG appear and show cause why the motion that the language should be struck from the record be granted.

The court date is March 9th.