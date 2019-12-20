Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Couple arrested for meth use in the presence of a child in Jennings

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A couple stopped for a traffic violation ended up behind bars for meth usage in the presence of a minor.

Kevin Paul Daigle, 38, of Evangeline, was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, as well as violations regarding stop lamps and turn signals, failure to use a child restraint system, and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor. His passenger, Heather Angelle Johnson, 27, of Jennings, faces similar charges.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the couple was stopped on Interstate Drive in Jennings on Thursday. Deputies observed that a child in the vehicle was not in an approved child restraint seat and was instead sitting on her mother’s lap.

Deputies also saw several small baggies in the center console of the vehicle and asked for consent to search. Crystal meth was found in the vehicle and in the mother’s purse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories