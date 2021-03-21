Couple accused of dine and dash at Lafayette restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need the public’s assistance identifying two people accused of dining and dashing at a local restaurant.

According to police, on January 20, a male and female suspect entered the Fiery Crab restaurant on Kaliste Saloom Road, dined at the restaurant, and then left the business without paying.

Anyone who has information on the suspects or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward, police said.