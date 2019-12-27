Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Counterfeiting charges pending against Lafayette Parish man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Counterfeiting charges are pending against a Lafayette Parish man, after allegedly passing fake $20 bills at truck stop casinos in Duson.

Police say Robert Domingue, 46, was using phony $20 bills at three truck stop casinos off the Duson exit on I-10; Miss Mamies, Lucky Duces, and Wagin Cajun. It happened the day after Christmas.

“If you’re going to commit a crime in a casino, you’re going to be on video. We’re gonna know who you are. We’re gonna know what you drive. No one says criminals are intelligent people. We just know that we take advantage of their mistakes. Where they take a step in the wrong direction, it’s to our advantage to lean on that and make the arrest,” said Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.

Chief Judice says it’s possible up to $10,000 in counterfeit bills could be circulating in the area from this case.

Domingue and another man were also arrested on drug charges when he was caught.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories