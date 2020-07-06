Councilman withdraws Alfred Mouton statue item from LCG meeting agenda

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An item that had been placed on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s City Council agenda to discuss the legality of moving the Gen. Alfred Mouton statue has been removed, according to a councilman.

Lafayette City Council District 5 Member Glenn Lazard had originally placed the item for discussion on the agenda for the July 7 meeting, but according to a press release from Lazard, he removed the item because of the “extensive news coverage given to this issue over the past week.” He stated the discussion was not necessary at this time.

“The general public will still have the opportunity to voice their opinion on this issue at the appropriate time,” stated Lazard.