Council to discuss suspending proposed 2% pay raise for all city and parish workers in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A pay increase for city and parish workers in Lafayette Parish may fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An introductory ordinance on Tuesday’s LCG council agenda calls for the council to approve suspending the 2% increase structure for all of LCG employees.

According to the ordinance, the reason for the suspension is the economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Who could foresee what was going to happen with everything we have going on right now. The two percent was in the hopes. We were thinking positive that it was going to happen,” Cook explained.

Lafayette council member Nanette Cook voted last year in favor of the conditional pay increase.

Cook says the increases were based on tax revenue being favorable.

“Unfortunately we are there, that particular 2% is probably not going to happen. We still have the five percent raise that was put in effect at the end of the year which is going to go into the new budget,” Cook noted.

The final vote is scheduled for July 21.