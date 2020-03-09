Council approves emergency funding to address Buchanan Street Parking Garage safety hazard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Over a million pounds of dangerous concrete is coming down after an emergency meeting of the Lafayette Parish Council.

The Buchanan Street Parking garage in downtown Lafayette has been closed since 2018.

But a recent assessment found the connections between the outside concrete panels and the structure are so corroded one could fall on anyone passing underneath.

On Monday, the council unanimously redirected $400,000 from the courthouse complex fund, but questioned how much longer they will be able to manage another emergency cost.



“This is just one instance. there are more that are coming down the pipe, and the courthouse complex fund has been taken advantage of over the years,” said Kevin Naquin, Lafayette Parish councilman for District 2. “When that well runs dry, you can call an emergency meeting, but it’s not going to be to shutdown a parking garage. It’s going to be because you have no money to operate, and you’re going to have to shutdown more than just a parking garage.”



Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he has pledged to do all he could to ensure the panels are brought down before Festival International de Louisiane on April 22.