Coronavirus travel bans affect cancellation policies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As more countries are added to the growing restricted travel list due to the coronavirus outbreak, some people are wondering if it’s safe to travel out of the country.

A local travel guides say yes.

“I know a lot of people ask, ‘is it okay to travel today?’ Of course it’s okay to travel, however, you should take precautions,” Cat Terrebonne said.

Travel specialist Cat Terrebonne says every few years, a new virus outbreak sparks fear in travelers.

“The whooping cough of 2010, Meningitis outbreak of 2012, Ebola 2014, Zika virus 2015 and 2016, the acute flaccid myelitis virus in 2018 was kind of like a polio illness, and then the measles. In 2019 we just had an outbreak,” Terrebonne said.

Terrebonne says although coronavirus is the newest virus to stir up fear, some cruise lines and vacation destinations are making changes in their cancellation policies.

“People are coming around to making accommodations for guests who are already booked or are considering booking in the future,” Terrebonne told News 10.

She says travel insurance companies are also trying to adjust to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“Now trip cancellation insurance is not going to cover you canceling your trip due to fear. It’s going to cover your trip due to illness,” Terrebonne added.

When traveling, Terrebone says you should wash your hands often and wipe down surfaces before you touch them.

She also recommends using Lysol, which specifically mentions human coronavirus on its label.

The CDC recommends avoiding all non-essential travel to countries with the coronavirus.