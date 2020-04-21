Coronavirus: Help Acadiana food pantries by donating to the 7 Days Staples Project

A volunteer packs a box of produce at Second Harvest Food Bank. (Photo: Contributed by Second Harvest Food Bank)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- To help its partner food pantries, Catholic Charities of Acadiana has launched the 7 Day Staples Project.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread through Louisiana, Catholic Charities continued to check in on its partner food pantries in Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry, Evangeline, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

At first, things seemed to be operating well, said Chief Communications Officer Ben Broussard. But as time progressed, some pantries had to temporarily close or required help getting essentials to those in need.

To help those people, donations can be made to FoodNet Food Bank, a Catholic Charities program. Each $35 donation provides food for one 7 Day Staples Package. The food for the project is being sourced through a wholesale partnership with Adrien’s Supermarket and Second Harvest Food Bank.

