Copper wire thieves caught in Jefferson Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Two Lacassine residents were arrested for stealing cooper wire.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff deputies arrested them after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 101 and US 165. Authorities say when they got there they found the vehicle loaded with cut copper wire. Officials say they then approached a nearby residence they noticed a white female running away. After a short search, Deputies say they found the female and a male hiding in a wooded area. Deputies questioned the two individuals and they admitted to theft of the copper wire.

Kevin Dale Wilkinson, 32, Lacassine and Kamlin Rae Cogswell, 29, Lacassine were arrested on charges of felony theft.

Kamlin Cogswell

Both are being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish jail.