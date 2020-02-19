Breaking News
Cooler Weather Returns Today as Isolated Showers Continue

Temperatures continue to slowly fall this Wednesday morning as a weak cold front pushes into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will be much colder in northern Acadiana compared to coastal regions as temps stay in the 50s through the entire day. Besides the cool to chilly weather, isolated showers are likely for the entire area as skies remain mostly cloudy. Also, there is a light breeze today.

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

