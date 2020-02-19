Temperatures continue to slowly fall this Wednesday morning as a weak cold front pushes into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will be much colder in northern Acadiana compared to coastal regions as temps stay in the 50s through the entire day. Besides the cool to chilly weather, isolated showers are likely for the entire area as skies remain mostly cloudy. Also, there is a light breeze today.
Cooler Weather Returns Today as Isolated Showers Continue
Abbeville61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent