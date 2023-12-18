The weather will be nice for the rest of the week with no rain expected except a slight chance Friday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and patchy frost will be possible. Highs will be in the low 60s tomorrow with a partly sunny sky. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the upper 60s to low lows 70s, and lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Rain returns for the weekend, and I expect a chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s. We will see a small chance of rain Christmas Day. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
