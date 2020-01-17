Live Now
Cooler this Morning with No Fog, Big Changes Coming this Weekend

Friday is off to a much clearer start for Acadiana as there is no fog developing. Also, the weather is slightly cooler as temperatures dip into the 50s this morning. Friday stays cloudy and mild with only a 20% rain chance as high temps range in the upper 60s for the afternoon.

Big changes in the weather are coming this weekend. A spring-like Saturday will see scattered rain as a strong cold front sweeps across Acadiana. No severe weather is expected tomorrow. Much colder weather returns on Sunday as the morning will see temperatures in the 40s with highs only near 54° as skies slowly clear through the day. On top of the colder air, Sunday will be breezy as well. This winter chill should remain in Acadiana for much of the next work week.

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

