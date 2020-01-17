Cooler this Morning with No Fog, Big Changes Coming this Weekend

Friday is off to a much clearer start for Acadiana as there is no fog developing. Also, the weather is slightly cooler as temperatures dip into the 50s this morning. Friday stays cloudy and mild with only a 20% rain chance as high temps range in the upper 60s for the afternoon.

Big changes in the weather are coming this weekend. A spring-like Saturday will see scattered rain as a strong cold front sweeps across Acadiana. No severe weather is expected tomorrow. Much colder weather returns on Sunday as the morning will see temperatures in the 40s with highs only near 54° as skies slowly clear through the day. On top of the colder air, Sunday will be breezy as well. This winter chill should remain in Acadiana for much of the next work week.